Mayor Bottoms announces plan to address spike in crime

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has released the One Atlanta: One APD Immediate Action Plan to address violent crime in the city.

According to a press release issued by Bottoms’ office, the plan is the first part of a broader effort focused on bolstering support for the Atlanta Police Department and reforming policing in the city.

“The spike in violent crime in Atlanta and across the country must be addressed by both immediate and long-term actions,” Bottoms said in the press release. “The One Atlanta: One APD Immediate Action Plan will address crime, and also the systemic issues that lead to violence.”

The immediate actions to be implemented are:

Expand enforcement of nuisance properties

Focus additional resources and increase targeted enforcement on gangs and gun violence

Expand the Operation Shield camera network

Support neighborhood safety planning

Continue to focus on disrupting street racing and auto crimes

Explore a new Public Safety Training Academy

Improve APD recruiting and retention.

The full action plan can be viewed online here.

Bottoms also issued an administrative order directing an advisory council to explore recommendations for a new Public Safety Training facility and another related to APD recruiting and retention.

The plan comes as crime has skyrocketed in the city, including homicides, gun-related crime, assaults, car thefts, and street racing.