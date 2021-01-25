Hot Properties: Intown buyers look for outdoor space, amenities in condos and townhomes

Real estate keeps gaining steam throughout the Atlanta area. At the start of the pandemic, things halted for a few weeks. Since then, however, sales have climbed steadily.

It’s not surprising that Intown condos and townhomes are hotter than ever. Developers are delivering new properties with access to the Atlanta BeltLine, upscale eateries and other amenities in the area – and buyers are flocking to them.

The Atlantic and 40 West 12th

Two condominium communities set in Midtown – The Atlantic and 40 West 12th – are drawing a lot of interest.

“Both of these properties offer homebuyers a mix of luxury and escape for their surrounding neighborhoods,” said Christa Huffstickler, Founder & CEO, Engel & Völkers Atlanta. The Atlantic has a great Intown location for first-time buyers and those looking to downsize, she added. “Each condo features panoramic views of the city stretching from Buckhead to Downtown.”

Even while under construction, 40 West 12th has been a draw with features that include floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Midtown cityscape. Condo residents also have access to a central gathering point, one acre of green space called the Sky Plaza.

Outdoor space is highly desirable right now, and Huffstickler said it’s something that’s available at both properties. “The Atlantic and 40 West 12th each offer large balconies within every floorplan,” she said. “Shared amenity decks, only accessible to residents, give them a safe refuge outside of their homes.”

Huffstickler predicted that the area will continue to be popular. “Though we saw a migration of buyers moving to the suburbs as the pandemic played out, we will see increasing interest in these macro amenitized Intown markets, making West Midtown and Midtown hotspots for buyers this year,” she said.

28th at Brookwood and 764 Memorial

A community of 23 townhomes and single-family homes, 28th at Brookwood is located in the Brookwood neighborhood where Buckhead meets Midtown.

“This offers the best of both worlds, with walkability to the shops and restaurants of Brookwood and access to the Northside BeltLine Trail,” said Anne Schwall, Vice President, Atlanta Fine Homes Developer Services. She noted that the community is selling fast. The final phase is now being released for sale.

764 Memorial is set in the historic district of Cabbagetown, just steps away from the BeltLine. “This location is one of the hottest Intown neighborhoods, with access to shopping, dining, Grant Park, Cemetry and Zoo Atlanta,” Schwall said. She reported that the community is in the final phase of sellout, with condos starting in the $200s and townhomes in the $500s.

The Intown location is the biggest draw, according to Schwall. “Both 28th at Brookwood and 764 Memorial check the location box for buyers who want the convenience of Intown living with a maintenance free lifestyle,” she said.

Both communities also provide the outdoor access today’s buyers want. 28th at Brookwood homes have rooftop terraces with outdoor gas fireplaces and open kitchens, Schwall noted, as well as flex space that offers a home office for those working from home due to COVID.

The townhomes at 764 Memorial also feature a private rooftop terraces. “The community has spacious outdoor common areas that provide a COVID-friendly space for spending time and entertaining,” she said.

J5

The six-story J5, located in Midtown’s Garden District, boasts 150 residences priced from the $500s to $900s. The building’s construction was finished in June 2020, and last month, a $1 million upgrade plan went into effect.

According to project owner Deluxeton, a DEZHU Company, the upgrade includes interior renovations to meet the needs of pandemic buyers. “DEZHU is proactively making this investment just months after J5’s construction completion to ensure its viability in a post-pandemic world,” said Eric Xue, CEO of DEZHU US.

Michael Habachy of Habachy Designs will lead the condo’s renovations. Enhancements include WiFi-enabled shared spaces that allow for complete digital connectivity throughout the building.

Karen Rodriguez and her GROUP KORA team were enlisted to take over the property’s sales and marketing. “J5 has this incredible location, competitive pricing and is the largest finished new construction condo project to deliver in Atlanta since the housing crisis,” said Rodriguez, Founder, GROUP KORA.

She explained that her team brought a fresh approach to satisfy the needs of the next generation of buyers. “We provided alternative uses for amenities with the inclusion of more outdoor areas by the building’s city garden,” Rodriguez said, “and utilized natural design elements within the interior that invoke a sense of calm during an unsettling time.”

Graydon Buckhead and The Roycraft

According to David Tufts, CDO and Managing Partner, @Ansley Developer Services, Graydon Buckhead and The Roycraft are two newer condominium residences that he and his team are excited about.

“First and foremost, both communities are new construction, meaning our buyers are the first to live in the homes,” he said. “This has been a major COVID-era selling point.” Tufts explained that both Graydon Buckhead and The Roycraft provide spacious plans that allow for privacy and flexibility, as well as balconies and terraces for private outdoor space.

“The Graydon is an ultra-luxury boutique condominium residence that offers resort-style amenities usually found in large high-rise buildings,” he said. Graydon Buckhead is located in the historic area of Buckhead, near some of Atlanta’s hottest boutiques and restaurants.

The Roycraft is located in Virginia-Highland. “Our buyers love the walkable location with neighboring BeltLine, Ponce City Market, Whole Foods and other major retailers just steps away,” he added.

Tufts offered some advice for buyers on the fence. “Atlanta will continue to have a housing shortage for the foreseeable future and land and construction costs will continue to rise,” he said. “Buying new now may be one of the best moves one could financially make.”