Exploratory committee forms to study Buckhead cityhood

Proponents of Buckhead leaving Atlanta to become its own city or join another existing one have organized as a nonprofit and will debut with a Jan. 20 virtual town hall.

The group, called the Buckhead Exploratory Committee, aims to study the costs and benefits of various forms of local government. When the committee first began forming last year, it was blasted by the Mayor’s Office — which operates on a unity slogan of “One Atlanta” — and several major local organizations as divisive and impractical.

Now the committee has launched a website at becnow.com, where it is seeking donations and volunteers. The website includes registration information for the Jan. 20 town hall, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. The organization is also operating a private Facebook group.

“Together we can save Buckhead,” is one slogan on the website; “#TheBuckStopsHere” is another.

“The Buckhead Exploratory Committee is a diverse group of residents with a broad range of expertise who have united to improve the quality of life in our community,” reads a statement on the website. “Our goal is to improve the safety in our streets, ensure that our city services align with our tax dollars, build infrastructure and preserve our parklike setting through keeping tree canopy and zoning.”

