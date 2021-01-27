DrawBar, Pour Taproom, and Holiday Bar to join lineup at The Interlock

The Interlock mixed-use project on the Westside will welcome three drinking establishments later this year: DrawBar, Pour Taproom, and Holiday Bar.

Scheduled for late spring 2021, the 6,000-square-foot DrawBar will anchor the third-floor lobby to The Bellyard Hotel and include a stylish bar, living room lounge and an outdoor terrace.

The cocktail-driven DrawBar will serve craft cocktails and more than 250 selections of spirits. There will also be a “bar-centric menu” with small bites and medium plates. The 98-seat lounge will feature sectional sofas and dining tables, while the 62-seat outdoor terrace will mimic a backyard garden with greenery and showcase views of the Atlanta skyline.

Pour Taproom, a self-serve beer, wine and cider bar, will open a 3,400-square-foot bar and restaurant with an 800-square-foot patio. The taproom will partner with a restaurant on its menu. This will be the second local venture for Pour, which already has a location at SPX Alley on the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail.

The 1,251-square-foot Holiday Bar is slated to serve from an indoor space and an expansive open-air cocktail lounge – complete with fire pits and high-top bar seating with railings. The outdoor space will capitalize on The Interlock’s open-container license and offer patrons an easy way to grab to-go drinks to enjoy on the property.

Located at 1115 Howell Mill Road, The Interlock is also welcoming a slate of new tenants in the coming months including Puttshack, Georgia Technology Ventures and Chase Bank.