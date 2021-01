Atlanta Public Schools has announced it will delay the return of students in grades 3-12 for in-person learning due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.

Grades 3-5 will now return on Feb. 8. Students in grades 6-12 will now return on Feb. 16. Pre-K through 2nd grade as well as special education students will still return as scheduled on Jan. 25.

Watch the video from Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring below.