Atlanta Police seeks public help in finding murder, assault, and robbery suspects

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending a number of suspects wanted for murder, assault, and armed robbery.

* On Jan. 7 just after 11 a.m., a woman was robbed and assaulted at gunpoint on the Atlanta BeltLine Southside Trail near Grant Way. According to the police report, the woman was walking along the Beltline when she was confronted by a male suspect armed with a handgun. The suspect began physically assaulting the victim and managed to steal her handbag. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and contact police with the help of a Good Samaritan who lived in the neighborhood.

* On Jan. 2 around 10:22 p.m., APD officers responded to an armed robbery at 495 Whitehall St. SW. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated a male armed with a firearm stole her purse and several additional items of value. The victim was leaving the Wing Shack restaurant and entering her vehicle when she was confronted by an armed suspect. The male suspect fled the scene in a two door sedan.

* Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators are asking for assistance locating Rayshawn Bennett (also known as YFN Lucci), 29. Bennett is wanted on multiple charges for his role in the shooting death of James Adams, 28, on Dec. 10. Adams was found laying Peeples St. after being shot in the head. A second victim was also shot in the abdomen during the incident, but survived his injuries. Two other suspects – Ra’von Body, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17 – have already been apprehended by police in the case.

* APD is also seeking assistance identifying suspects wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on Jan. 3 around 2 a.m. on Pharr Road in Buckhead. Officers arrived at the scene to find two males and one female with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigations indicate the victims were shot by a male suspect who discharged a firearm from the passenger’s side of a white 4 door sedan. The driver also appears to be a male suspect.

Anyone with information on these suspects are encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477)or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward upon arrest and indictment of the suspects.