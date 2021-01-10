APD makes arrests as ‘hundreds of cars’ involved in weekend street racing

Hundreds of cars involved in street racing and stunts invaded Little Five Points and the Northside Parkway area overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department and various social media reports.

Police scanner traffic intercepted by Citizen, the app that monitors crime activity in the city, first reported that “200 cars” were in Little Five Points blocking the intersection of Moreland and Euclid Avenues with spectators setting off fireworks just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 10. Soon after, police helicopters were buzzing over the Inman Park, Poncey-Highland, and Old Fourth Ward as the racers scattered into the neighborhoods.

Social media posts about the incident reported the street racers fleeing the Little Five Points area along North Avenue and DeKalb Avenue.

Not long after, Citizen intercepted police scanner chatter with reports that “hundreds of cars” were blocking the intersection of Northside Parkway at Northgate Drive with spectators in the street. Video of that incident later surfaced on the ATLScoop Instagram account.

According to APD spokesman Officer Steve Avery, one arrest was made in Little Five Points and two on Northside Parkway with numerous citations being issued. He said reports were still being filed by responding officers and additional arrests/citations could be forthcoming on Monday.