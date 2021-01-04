All eyes on Georgia as Jan. 5 runoff election decides control of U.S. Senate

Advertising for the Jan. 5 runoff election in Georgia has been relentless. From the television and radio airwaves to snail mail and email, a reported $500 million has been spent by the candidates and outside groups in just two months.

The Georgia runoff election has attracted international attention as the vote will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. If both Democratic candidates win, the party will control Congress and hold the presidency.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and absentee ballots must also be returned by 7 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Races and candidates on the Jan. 5 ballot include: Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock for a U.S. Senate seat; Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican incumbent David Perdue for a U.S. Senate seat; and Democrat Daniel Blackman and Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald for the District 4 Public Service Commission seat, where the commissioner represents north Georgia but is elected by voters statewide.

For more information on voting in DeKalb, visit this link. For more information on voting in Fulton, visit this link.

The runoff occurs as President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim widespread voter fraud in his Nov. 3 defeat. In an hour-long phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, Trump repeated conspiracy theories about the election and urged the secretary to “find” votes or “recalculate” the ballots to hand him a victory. Raffensperger refused.

President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.