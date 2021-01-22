300 blooming trees to be planted in Freedom Park for John Lewis memorial

Volunteers will plant 300 blooming trees, flowering shrubs, and fields of daffodils in Freedom Park on Feb. 19-21 as a tribute to late Congressman John Lewis.

“Flowering Forest – A Tree Tribute to Civil Rights Leader John Lewis” will be a

a multi-year project from the Freedom Park Conservancy, Trees Atlanta, and The National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

The trees and flowering plants have been selected for their early blooming in late winter (specifically around February) to celebrate the civil rights icon’s birthday on Feb. 21.

“Freedom Park has an important legacy in the areas of art, activism and nature, and this tree installation will honor John Lewis and allow us to reinforce his legacy for future generations,” said Harriett Lane, Freedom Park Conservancy Chair.

Over a five-year period, the Freedom Park Conservancy will lead the effort to extend the Flowering Forest with additional hundreds of blooming trees through Freedom Park, the largest linear park in the City of Atlanta, along the length of John Lewis Freedom Parkway to Boulevard. Tree selections will include mostly native varieties of redbuds, magnolias, dogwoods, yellowwoods, buckeyes, fringe trees, and other flowering species.

All the volunteer slots filled up in a matter of hours, but be sure to visit this link for more details and find out when more planting events will take place.