Woman dies after stolen car flips and bursts into flames in Midtown

A report of a stolen car at a Downtown hotel ended with one of the suspects dead and another in critical condition after the car flipped and burst into flames in Midtown.

According to a preliminary report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the report of a vehicle theft in progress at 9:47 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis in Downtown;

Upon arrival, officers located a Jaguar SUV that had just been stolen from the location. A responding unit attempted to pull the vehicle over before the car pulled into the entryway of a gated apartment complex on Courtland Street. The suspect reversed the Jaguar and collided into the officer’s patrol unit.

The stolen vehicle then fled the scene traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction northbound on Courtland. The suspect lost control of the Jaguar and collided with a utility pole before flipping over at 11th and Juniper Streets. The vehicle burst into flames and the male suspect crawled out engulfed in fire.

A fire extinguisher was used to extinguish the burning suspect, who was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition. A female occupant was later found inside the Jaguar and was pronounced deceased by Grady EMS.

The names of the suspects have not been released and APD said the investigation continues.