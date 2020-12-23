Where to have a Christmas Day meal around Intown

A number of Intown restaurants are offering socially distanced dining on Christmas Day for those who don’t want to cook or want to support local eateries. Be sure to visit Open Table to find even more dining options.

Le Colonial: The French/Vietnamese restaurant in Buckhead is open Christmas Eve and Day, as well and New Year’s Eve and Day. To make dine-in reservations, call (404) 341-0500. Place to-go orders online.

Cuts Steakhouse: The Downtown eatery has time slots left for its socially distanced Christmas Day dinner.

Hard Rock Cafe: For something a little more musical and casual, Hard Rock Cafe is also serving a Christmas feast. Time slots are filling up fast.

Fogo de Chao: If you want to fill your belly with meat, then this Buckhead restaurant will definitely fit the bill. Reservations at this link.

Chai Yo Modern Thai: Chef DeeDee Niyomkul will be serving her standard menu, along with several specials for the occasion at this Buckhead favorite. Make a reservation here.

The Highlander: The Midtown bar will be serving up a Prime Rib feast on Christmas Day. Find out more at their Facebook page.

Waffle House: Get scattered, smothered, and covered for the holidays. Find locations at this link.