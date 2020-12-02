UPDATE: Wall collapses at historic Old Fourth Ward building slated to open as new restaurant

A historic building in Old Fourth Ward that was home to the Sound Table restaurant and bar partially collapsed on Dec. 2.

Located at 483 Edgewood Ave., the space was set to reopen this week as a new restaurant and cocktail lounge called Edgewood Dynasty operated by Greg and Noelle Johnson, the proprietors of nearby Cake.

Construction crews disturbed the foundation of the circa-1911 building while preparing an adjacent former parking lot for vertical construction of a four-story retail, restaurant, and residential project.

The Johnsons said in an Instagram post that they would rebuild, but were still “recovering from the shock” and “trauma” of the incident.

Representatives from the Atlanta Preservation Center was onsite Wednesday and posted on Facebook that they are monitoring the situation and would offer guidance on reconstruction.

The closure of Edgewood Avenue has effected traffic and businesses along the street. Atlanta Fire Rescue has been on the scene and reported no injuries.