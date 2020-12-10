Two dead after stolen car flips and bursts into flames in Midtown; officer violated no-chase policy

An Atlanta police officer violated the department’s no-chase policy while pursuing a stolen car that flipped over and burst into flames killing the two suspects.

In a statement released Dec. 9, the Atlanta Police Department said: “An initial review of the incident indicates this was in violation of the department’s no chase policy. However, a more in-depth review will be conducted.”

According to a preliminary APD report, officers responded to the report of a vehicle theft in progress at 9:47 a.m. on Dec. 7 at the Marriott Marquis in Downtown.

Upon arrival, officers located a Jaguar SUV that had just been stolen from the location. A responding unit attempted to pull the vehicle over before the car pulled into the entryway of a gated apartment complex on Courtland Street. The suspect reversed the Jaguar and collided into the officer’s patrol unit.

The stolen vehicle then fled the scene traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction northbound on Courtland. The suspect lost control of the Jaguar and collided with a utility pole before flipping over at 11th and Juniper Streets. The vehicle burst into flames and the male suspect crawled out engulfed in fire.

Officers used a fire extinguisher to help the burning suspect, who was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries. A female occupant was later found inside the Jaguar and was pronounced dead at the scene by Grady EMS.

The deceased male has been identified as Donte Harris, 23,, but authorities have have not released the woman’s name.