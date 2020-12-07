The Gift of Reading: Books by local authors for the bibliophiles on your shopping list

If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift for the bibliophile in your life – or maybe just something new for yourself to curl up with this winter – check out our roundup of books by local authors in a variety of genres.

Mother Mary Comes To Me: A Pop Culture Poetry Anthology

Co-edited by Karen Head and Collin Kelley

The newly installed Fulton County Poet Laureate Karen Head and INtown editor Collin Kelley co-edited this international anthology of poems that riff on the enduring fascination and devotion to the Virgin Mary, including contributions by Pulitzer Prize winner Jericho Brown, Rick Campbell, Denise Duhamel, Maureen Seaton, and Laure-Anne Bosselaar. (Madville Publishing)

Secret Atlanta: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure

By Jonah McDonald

Beyond the standard Atlanta tourist attractions, visitors and natives alike will find a city full of secrets in the history, art, culture, nature, and places that are just plain weird. Tour the most hidden spots in the metro area or see the famous sites through a new lens. (Reedy Press)

Buckhead Chronicles

By Jim Tate

This light-hearted and often poignant memoir takes a fond look back at the Atlanta neighborhood and some of its most beloved and well-known denizens. (Amazon)

111 Places in Atlanta That You Must Not Miss

By Travis Swann Taylor

For visitors and natives alike, this travel guide traces the city from its Native American origins through the tumultuous Civil War while uncovering contemporary oddities. (Emons)

Murder at the Estate Sale: A Molly and Emma Bookseller Adventure

By Lily Charles

The first in a series of cozy mysteries set in Atlanta and featuring murder and occult mayhem solved by antiquarian booksellers, Molly and Emma, who just might also be falling in love with each other. The author is actually a co-writing pseudonym for Libby Ware and Charlene Ball. (Black Opal Books)

Dominga Rescues the Flag/Dominga Rescata la Bandera

By Mariana Mcdonald and Margaret Randall

A bilingual oral history of Dominga de la Cruz, the Puerto Rican activist who became a heroine after her role in the bloody U.S.-ordered assault on a peaceful demonstration on March 21, 1937, known as the Ponce Massacre. (Two Wings Press/Editorial Dos Alas)

Slide to Unlock: Poems

By Julie E. Bloemeke

From Ohio, to England, to France, Bloemeke’s country-hopping collection examines the rekindling of a teenage love affair and the repercussions that ripple through past and present. (Sibling Rivalry Press)

Body Braille: Poems

By Beth Gylys

This collection explores the failures and complications of existing in the world as a sentient being. Broken into five sections, the poems focus on the senses of touch, taste, vision, and hearing. (Iris Press)

The Nature of Remains

By Ginger Eager

When Doreen Swilley discovers that her boss and lover of 30 years intends to fire her to placate his dying wife, she devises a plan to steal his business from him in this novel set during the great recession. (New Issues)

You Were There Too

By Colleen Oakley

Mia Graydon’s has a lovely home, a loving husband, and dreams of starting a family. But she has other dreams too – unexplained, recurring ones starring the same man. When she comes face to face with her dream man, he tells her he’s been dreaming of her, too. (Berkley)

Native: Identity, Belonging & Rediscovering God

By Kaitlin Curtice

As both a citizen of the Potawatomi Nation and a Christian, Curtice offers a unique perspective on identity, soul-searching, and the never-ending journey of finding ourselves and God. (Brazos Press)

Welcome to Buttermilk Kitchen

By Suzanne Vizethann

This cookbook features 100 recipes designed for the home cook using traditional cooking techniques and farm-fresh ingredients. There are pastry recipes, beverages, vegan and vegetarian options, and even a chapter on what to do with leftovers. (Gibbs Smith)

Yes, No, Maybe So

By Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed

Two teens meet while politically canvassing for state senate candidate in this young adult novel about navigating cross-cultural crushes and the power of love and resistance. (Balzer + Bray)

The Summer of Impossibilities

By Rachael Allen

Skyler, Ellie, Scarlett, and Amelia Grace are forced to spend the summer at the lake house where their moms became best friends in this teen/young adult novel. (Harry N. Abrams)

Salty, Bitter, Sweet

By Mayra Cuevas

Seventeen-year-old Isabella Fields finds unexpected romance on a teen cooking show where she falls for a competitor as the two race to become the next top chef. (Blink)