Report: 16-year-old girl shot and killed at Downtown hotel

A fight between two teenagers in a Downtown hotel room has left a 16-year-old girl dead and 16-year-old boy in custody and charged with her murder.

According to an Atlanta Police Department report, officers responded to a call of a person shot at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Peachtree around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Officers found the victim in the hotel lobby with a gunshot wound to the groin. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The girl’s name has not been released.

According to police, the shooting happened in a room at the hotel after a verbal altercation. The boy, who has also not been identified, was taken into custody at the Hyatt and is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.