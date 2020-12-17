Real Estate Briefs: The 1300, Alexan Eight West, Pontiac Place, and more new homes

The City of Refuge and the Westside Future Fund recently welcomed the first residents to The 1300: A Beloved Inspired Community, located directly across City of Refuge’s campus on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Where there had once stood an apartment complex in complete disrepair, there is now a 47-unit complex of 2- and 3-bedroom / 2-bath apartments – perfect for families previously at risk of displacement. City of Refuge and Westside Future Fund will jointly own and manage the property, offering about one third of the units to graduates of City of Refuge’s workforce training programs and residential program participants. The two organizations formed a joint venture to complete The 1300, with the help of local firm Nelson Mullins, which provided pro bono legal services. For more information, visit cityofrefugeatl.org.

The Brightstar Team | COMPASS has reached a sales milestone at Pontiac Place – 50 percent sold out. Built by O’Dwyer Homes, the community in the Ormewood Park neighborhood features new single-family homes priced from the high $300,000s. The homes at Pontiac Place are semi-custom, energy efficient and Energy Star-certified, and they feature craftsman architecture with historical details. Homes include four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms and front porches. To learn more, visit OwnPontiac.com or TheBrightstarTeam.com.

IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management) has awarded its Real Estate Management Excellence (REME) Innovator Award to Cortland – a multifamily real estate investment, development and management company headquartered in Atlanta – for its bed bug monitoring device. The device, which is patented and currently undergoing testing, seeks to provide a proactive and less invasive approach to bed bug detection and remediation. Cortland was also chosen as one of five finalists out of 560 organizations overall for Accredited Management Organization (AMO) of the Year.

Alexan Eight West, a luxury apartment complex in West Midtown, has welcomed its first residents. The community of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments is located on 3rd Street and Northside Drive. Visit alexaneightwest.com for additional information.