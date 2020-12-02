Quick Bites: Firelight Coffee cart, Con Leche, Blue Martini Lounge and more food news

West Midtown’s Firelight Coffee Roasters has a new espresso cart on the Buckhead Village Veranda, the recently opened community space at the shopping complex. Fireside’s pop-up will be open daily through December offering a variety of espresso drinks, hot chocolate, bagged coffee beans and other merchandise. The cart will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more, visit firelightcoffee.com.

Food rescue nonprofit, Second Helpings Atlanta, was chosen as a partner for Sierra Nevada Brewing on their upcoming beer release, “Dankful,” an IPA that supports nonprofits all over the country standing up for social equality, economic well-being, and environmental protection. Second Helpings Atlanta still needs volunteers and urges the local community to contribute. Volunteers can commit to driving a regular route each week or month and be part of a team that works together to make sure nutritious, surplus food reaches people across Metro Atlanta. Visit secondhelpingsatlanta.org for more information.

What do Varuni Napoli, Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye” and Olympic Medalist Simone Biles have in common? A national ad campaign for Uber Eats. The delivery service released their latest series of commercials in November and chose Varuni Napoli since it’s in the top 5 percent of Uber Eats deliveries across the U.S. The new ad spot is part of the same campaign that feature Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart trading “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” jabs and name-checking the Atlanta Fish Market and Tin Lizzy’s.

The Waffle Experience, a unique take on the popular breakfast and brunch staple, will open its first location on the east coast at The Works, Selig’s 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development on the Upper Westside. Occupying 2,200 square feet of space within Chattahoochee Row, the restaurant is slated to open next summer. Founded in 2014 in Sacramento, California by Marine Corp Veteran and Executive Chef Michael Donoho, the restaurant specializes in new American dishes anchored by one key ingredient: waffles.

Con Leche is officially open for business at 181 Flat Shoals Ave., Unit 1 in Reynoldstown offering coffee and a limited food menu, sourced from local suppliers and purveyors including Radio Roasters, Root Baking Co, Georgia Grinders, Honey Next Door, Rockhouse Creamery, Condor Chocolates and Blackberry Patch, all native to Georgia. Con Leche is set up for a pandemic world, focused entirely on a takeaway model. Guests can order in advance using the Con Leche app or website for a quick grab-and-go, or order at the small counter for takeaway. The coffee shop was founded by Ivan Romero, a Colombian native and political refugee who has now made Atlanta his home. For more, visit conlechecoffee.com.

Blue Martini Lounge, a contemporary upscale martini bar concept known for its cocktails, sharable plates and live entertainment, is now open in Buckhead at 3402 Piedmont Road. Visit bluemartini.com for more.