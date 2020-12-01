‘Put up or shut up’: Fulton Commission Chairman pushes back on charges of fraud in election, vote recount

“Put up or shut up.”

That was Fulton County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts’ message to people and politicians making unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in last month’s presidential election.

Pitts held a brief press conference on Dec. 1 at the Georgia World Congress Center where the Fulton ballot recount continues. County election officials had hoped to be done last night, but a server crash on Sunday slowed down work considerably.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office blamed the crash of the Dominion server on a county employee who didn’t follow directions. Dominion has become a main player in conspiracy theories about President-elect Joe Biden stealing the election from President Donald Trump.

Some supporters of President Trump allege that Dominion was hacked, votes changed, and that voting information was stored and manipulated on servers in Germany and China. Trump continues to claim mass voter fraud in states he lost and has refused to concede.

Pitts pushed back against voter fraud claims and rumors about the crash of the server. He said the server was set up by Dominion and certified by the Secretary of State’s office, but did not comment on the claim of a county employee causing the crash.

“I cannot speak to what the other 158 counties are doing, but there was no hanky-panky whatsoever with the recent election,” Pitts said. “I challenge President Trump, the Secretary of State’s office or anyone else to show proof to contradict this. Put up or shut up. Our elections in Fulton County are fair.”

Pitts said Fulton would still meet the Dec. 2 deadline set by the state to finish the recount.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Senate Committee on Government Oversight has announced it will meet Dec. 3 to evaluate the election process in the state.