Publisher’s Note: New Year, New Beginnings

Through all of the headwinds facing journalism (and newspapers in particular), the space known as hyperlocal media continues to thrive, delivering the type of relevant journalism that is essential to a functioning society and a vibrant community. Providing consistent, reliable news and information while growing a viable print media business requires engaged local ownership.

That’s why we are excited to announce the transition of Atlanta INtown and its parent company, Springs Publishing, to a new, local owner, Keith Pepper. Keith is an Atlanta native who has deep roots in the community and will continue to operate the company with a focus on being present in civic, corporate, and cultural events around town.

Springs Publishing founder/owner Steve Levene built a successful group of local papers by staying focused on the communities they serve. The Springs family includes four Reporter Newspapers covering Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven and Buckhead as well as Atlanta Senior Life. These publications are produced by a talented staff of writers, designers and sales executives.

For more than 25-years, Atlanta INtown has been the go-to source for the city’s most dynamic and influential neighborhoods. Our readers have come to rely on our journalists to know what’s happening: from the city council and school board to real estate and where to find a great burger.

By producing high-quality products that reach coveted audiences, local advertisers have been able to grow their businesses using simple but effective marketing plans to connect with their neighbors. It’s because of these engaged constituencies that INtown has been able to survive so many changes in the industry. The plan going forward is to lean into this market leadership and continue to cover the stories that are meaningful to the community and to do it in fun, engaging, and non-sensational ways.

We will keep it old-school with thorough research and clear, concise writing. At the same time, we will experiment with new ways to meet our readers in places they may not expect. One of those ways is introduced in this issue: our new Spotify channel featuring playlists from Atlanta notables, beginning with Chef Linton Hopkins.

Continue to look for INtown in the mail and around town, but also please connect with us on social media. Spread the word: we’re all in this together. While our names may be on the masthead, we want this to be your paper as well! Please reach out with feedback or questions to publisher@springspublishing.com.