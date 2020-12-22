Property Spotlight: 8-acre equestrian estate on the Chattahoochee is minutes from the city

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Editor’s Note: We’re kicking off a new web feature spotlighting unique and unusual properties on the market around Intown with this stunning equestrian estate along the Chattahoochee River. Be sure to watch for more Property Spotlight features coming soon.

If you’ve ever wanted to live on an equestrian estate with plenty of room to board and ride horses but also be minutes from the city, then this property might be the one for you.

Listed for $6.5 million, this 8-acre estate at 4571 Columns Drive features a five-stall barn, paddock, five pastures, riding arena, private pond with dock, pool, playground, full greenhouse, gazebo, bridge and separate caretaker’s cottage.

Originally built in 1986, the massive 12,267 square foot home is updated with an owner’s suite on the main along with two additional half baths and an additional full bath for convenience from the pool. A new chef’s kitchen includes a separate butler’s pantry and walk in pantry all open to large family room overlooking the outdoor entertaining spaces. There’s also a three-car attached garage.

The second floor has six oversized bedrooms with ensuite baths, two of which could be transformed into separate suites or in-law quarters with access from a back staircase. The third floor is perfect for entertaining with a built in bar and half bath.

A two-story caretaker’s cottage has a full bath and two-car garage and is currently used as work space but could also be outfitted as a separate home office or studio space that is accessible from a secondary service entrance.

The house is being marketed by the team of Harvin Greene and Stephanie Marinac with Dorsey Alston Realtors. See the full listing and more photos at this link.