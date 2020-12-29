Property Spotlight: $14 million Buckhead penthouse is the most expensive in Atlanta

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A $14 million Buckhead penthouse – the highest priced condo in the city – has been newly listed by Engel & Völkers Atlanta.

Designed by Harrison Design, every room at the four-bed, four-bath residence atop the Waldorf Astoria offers spectacular views of Atlanta’s skyline and tree canopy. On a clear day, you can see all the way to the North Georgia mountains.

The focal point of the condo is a dramatic elliptical staircase composed of darkened steel and Calacatta Gold stone, while the coffee and slate-hued flooring, marble finishes and a floating wall in the living room is encased in Marmi natural stone also make a statement.

The gourmet kitchen features state-of-the-art Wolf and Sub Zero appliances and the spa-like bathrooms were designed with Kallista and Kohler fixtures.

Residents at the Waldorf Astoria has exclusive access to the full range of hotel amenities including around-the-clock security and concierge services, valet, maintenance and housekeeping. A 60-foot, controlled-climate pool, a yoga studio, a steam room, sauna and vitality pool are also available.

For more information, visit waldorfastoriapenthouse.com.