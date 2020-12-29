Property Spotlight: $14 million Buckhead penthouse is the most expensive in Atlanta

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A $14 million Buckhead penthouse – the highest priced condo in the city – has been newly listed by Engel & Völkers Atlanta.

Designed by Harrison Design, every room at the four-bed, four-bath residence atop the Waldorf Astoria offers spectacular views of Atlanta’s skyline and tree canopy. On a clear day, you can see all the way to the North Georgia mountains.

The focal point of the condo is a dramatic elliptical staircase composed of darkened steel and Calacatta Gold stone, while the coffee and slate-hued flooring, marble finishes and a floating wall in the living room is encased in Marmi natural stone also make a statement.

The gourmet kitchen features state-of-the-art Wolf and Sub Zero appliances and the spa-like bathrooms were designed with Kallista and Kohler fixtures.

Residents at the Waldorf Astoria has exclusive access to the full range of hotel amenities including around-the-clock security and concierge services, valet, maintenance and housekeeping. A 60-foot, controlled-climate pool, a yoga studio, a steam room, sauna and vitality pool are also available.

For more information, visit waldorfastoriapenthouse.com.

Collin Kelley

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!