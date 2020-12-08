News Briefs: Vote postponed on Grady High name; Decatur schools plan; street racing update

The Atlanta Board of Education postponed voting on its agenda at the Dec. 8 meeting after Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring had a family emergency, according to Board Chair Jason Esteves. The postponement included a vote on changing the name of Grady High School to Midtown High School after a vote by the student body. A called meeting to vote on that name change and other matters is expected later this week.

The Board of Education for City Schools of Decatur is expected to discuss plans to return to in-person learning in January at tonight’s (Dec. 8) meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Decaturish reports that the board will consider two different recommendations, each based on the metrics of community spread of the virus.

The Atlanta Police Department continues to write citations, make arrests, and impound cars involved in street racing or laying drag. From Dec. 4-6, APD officers made 135 traffic stops, issued 168 citations, made 5 arrests, and impounded 9 cars. Despite the efforts, it didn’t stop street racers from blocking all the southbound lanes of the Downtown Connector on Saturday night to burn rubber and do donuts. The racers were gone by the time police arrived.