News Briefs: Two shot in Buckhead carjacking; election fraud claims continue; Decatur schools return plan

Two men were shot and wounded in Buckhead Dec. 8 when they tried to stop a pair of car thieves caught in the act, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident happened around 12:10 p.m. at Peachtree Cleaners & Laundry at 1891 Peachtree Road in Brookwood Hills. APD said that the incident began when a man left his Volvo SUV running when he went into the cleaners. A male suspects entered his vehicle and attempted to drive it away. The owner began a “tussle” with the suspect. Two other men then attempted to help the owner. A second suspect pulled up in a Volkswagen Jetta and opened fire, wounded the two men. Both victims were wounded in their shoulders. The suspects fled in the Volkswagen, which was later recovered by APD on Collier Road. APD said the vehicle had been reported stolen in Smyrna. The victims were taken to a hospital “alert, conscious and breathing” and in stable condition, according to APD. Read more on this story at Reporter Newspapers.

Republicans loyal to Donald Trump continue to file legal challenges in hopes of overturning the Nov. 3 election results that handed the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden. Georgia’s U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler said they support Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court in an attempt to block Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin from voting in the Electoral College on Dec. 14 to formalize Biden’s win. According to the Dallas Morning News, Paxton’s lawsuit suggests massive voter fraud occurred after the four states made changes to their election policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said via a spokesperson: “With all due respect, the Texas Attorney General is constitutionally, legally and factually wrong about Georgia.”

City Schools of Decatur is looking at students returning to in-person learning in stages, beginning with Pre-K and K-5 students. Dates for the possible return could be released today, Dec. 9., according to a report from Decaturish. Under a plan presented by Superintendent David Dude on Dec. 8, Pre-K students will attend two full days in person with one day of virtual learning. Kindergarten through fifth grade will have the opportunity to attend core academic classes in the morning during a four-hour half-day, in cohorts of no more than 15. Special and intervention classes will be offered virtually in the afternoon. Grab and go lunches and breakfasts for the next day will be provided.