News Briefs: Road rage suspect sought; restaurant sidewalk seating; Shepherd Center gets $80 million donation

Atlanta Police are looking for a man driving a grey Ford Explorer who opened fire on another motorist in a case of suspected road rage. According to preliminary report, the victim was sitting at the traffic light at North Avenue and Luckie Street early Thursday morning when the suspect stepped out of the Explorer and fired multiple times. The victim drove himself to Emory Midtown Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved an ordinance on Dec. 7 permitting restaurants and bars to offer sidewalk seating on city streets during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The city already allows sidewalk dining, but usually requires a permit fee. The fee will be waved through 2021 to encourage restaurants to take part. Restaurants and bars must still submit an application, along with a site plan that includes furniture placement, to the Atlanta Department of Transportation for approval.

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus has donated $80 million to the Shepherd Center, which is the largest grant in the Buckhead-based rehabilitation center’s history. According to a statement, Marcus’ support of the Shepherd Center started in the early 1980s and he and his wife, Billi, have since been generous supporters of the hospital through both The Marcus Foundation as well through personal donations. “Billi and Bernie believed in us from the beginning as we dreamed to do the impossible, establishing a specialized rehabilitation program following the catastrophic accident our son, James, experienced,” said Alana Shepherd, Shepherd Center co-founder and chairman of the board. “With The Marcus Foundation’s generosity, we were able to grow from a singular focus on patients with spinal cord injury to now also providing life-restoring care for patients with brain injury, multiple sclerosis and other neurological disorders.”