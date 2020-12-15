News Briefs: Metal detectors at Lenox Square; street racer arrested; ballot signature audit

Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall is responding to a year-long string of shootings by adding metal detectors and gun-sniffing dogs. The security changes were announced in an undated “Safety and Security Update” marketing website provided Dec. 14 by public relations company Reputation Partners, which did not respond to a request for additional details about timing and how customers would be screened with the devices and dogs. The site is available as a link from the mall’s main website. The latest incident was Dec. 5, when a man accidentally fired a gun inside a store and ran away. In November, a man was shot inside the new Apple Store, and in October, a man fired a gun inside Neiman Marcus during an alleged robbery attempt. Read more at Reporter Newspapers.

The Atlanta Police Department has arrested Christian Acosta-Romero, 18, for deliberately blocking traffic on the Downtown Connector and donuts on the interstate. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 and videos were posted to social media. Officers used that footage to identify those involved, including Acosta-Romero. He was taken into custody at his home in Doraville on Dec. 12 The suspect was taken to Atlanta City Jail charged with participating in street racing.