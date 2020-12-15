News Briefs: Metal detectors at Lenox Square; street racer arrested; ballot signature audit

Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall is responding to a year-long string of shootings by adding metal detectors and gun-sniffing dogs. The security changes were announced in an undated “Safety and Security Update” marketing website provided Dec. 14 by public relations company Reputation Partners, which did not respond to a request for additional details about timing and how customers would be screened with the devices and dogs. The site is available as a link from the mall’s main website. The latest incident was Dec. 5, when a man accidentally fired a gun inside a store and ran away. In November, a man was shot inside the new Apple Store, and in October, a man fired a gun inside Neiman Marcus during an alleged robbery attempt. Read more at Reporter Newspapers.
The Atlanta Police Department has arrested Christian Acosta-Romero, 18, for deliberately blocking traffic on the Downtown Connector and donuts on the interstate. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 and videos were posted to social media. Officers used that footage to identify those involved, including Acosta-Romero. He was taken into custody at his home in Doraville on Dec. 12 The suspect was taken to Atlanta City Jail charged with participating in street racing.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Dec. 14 that investigators will audit voter signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County to further verify election results. According to a report in the AJC, the move follows intense pressure from President Donald Trump and other Republicans who have continued to make baseless claims of voter fraud. The Electoral College met the same day and confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden won the election with 302 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.