News Briefs: Hall wins 5th District runoff; historic O4W building damaged; Bank of America grants

Former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall has defeated former Morehouse President Robert Franklin in the 5th District Congressional special election runoff to fulfill the unexpired term of late Rep. John Lewis. Hall beat Franklin 12,094 to 10,300. He will hold the seat for just over a month until Nikema Williams is sworn in for a full two-year term.

Construction work on a new mixed-use development has caused large cracks to appear in the former Sound Table building at the corner of Edgewood Avenue and Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward. Work crews disturbed the foundation of the century-old building while preparing the former parking lot for vertical construction of the four-story retail, restaurant, and residential project. A new restaurant and lounge, Edgewood Dynasty, was set to open in the spot within days. It’s uncertain whether the building can be saved.

Atlanta Beltline Partnership and Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship have been named as the 2020 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders awardees for Atlanta. The nonprofits were selected for their work in the community addressing issues fundamental to economic mobility, ensuring opportunities are within reach for all Atlantans. Each organization receives a $200,000 grant, a year of leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader, a network of peer organizations across the U.S., and the opportunity to access capital to expand their impact.