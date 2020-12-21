News Briefs: Coca-Cola job cuts; city addresses nuisance properties; pay study for 911 employees

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola is cutting about 500 jobs in the metro area and eliminating others around the world, according to a report in the AJC. The company has pink-slipped about 2,200 employees around the globe, 1,200 of them in its U.S. workforce of 10,400 people. Coca-Cola announced over the summer that it was planning voluntary and forced job cuts. With consumers drinking fewer sweetened drinks and the closure of restaurants due to the pandemic have triggered some of the worst financial results in the company’s 134-year history.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an administrative order with new measures to strengthen the City of Atlanta’s efforts to address nuisance properties, which includes nightclubs, restaurants, and homes that have had repeated complaints from residents or have been on police radar as problematic. Bottoms said they are a threat to public health and safety. The order establishes a cross-departmental working group to streamline the city’s response to nuisance properties or activities that are a threat to public safety or may contribute to the commission of violent crimes. You can view Mayor Bottoms’ administrative order online here.

Mayor Bottoms also issued an administrative order calling for a pay and classification study for the city’s 911 Call Center employees to help improve staff retention and recruitment. The order directs the Department of Human Resources to coordinate with the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to develop recommendations for an implementation plan no later than Jan. 4. You can view the administrative order online here.