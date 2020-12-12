News Briefs: 10,000 COVID-19 deaths; Fountain Hall vandalism; SCOTUS dismisses Texas lawsuit

Georgia reached yet another grim milestone as the Department of Public Health reported Dec. 11 that more than 10,000 residents have lost their lives to COVID-19. The number of coronavirus deaths now stands at 10,031. Check out the latest report at this link.

Morris Brown College’s historic Fountain Hall has been the subject of ongoing vandalism – including damage to one of the tower’s clock faces – and the Vine City Civic Association is hoping to draw attention to the destruction with a candlelight vigil on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m. Association President John H. Lewis said the vigil will shed light not only on the destruction at Fountain Hall, but the threat to other landmarks and homes in the “Diamond Hill” area of the community. The vigil will shown on Facebook Live at the association’s Facebook page at this link. A National Historic Landmark, Fountain Hall was built in 1882 and remains the most prominent building on the original campus of Atlanta University, which was founded in 1865 to educate newly emancipated African Americans.

The United States Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general on behalf of President Trump in an attempt to overturn the election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. In a brief released Dec. 11, the court said Texas did not have the legal right to bring a lawsuit against other states and how they run their elections. Trump has now lost 57 court cases in his attempt to reverse President-elect Joe Biden’s win.