Atlanta INtown’s Top 10 most read stories of 2020

Our Top 10 stories of 2020 show that COVID-19, demonstrations against social injustice, and crime were on our readers’ minds.

1 Mayor issues “stay at home” order after governor’s order only addresses “medically fragile”

2 Atlanta Police Department denies reports of massive officer walkout

3 Mayor Bottoms says city mask mandate stands despite governor’s order; not afraid of possible state lawsuit

4 GBI releases surveillance video in Atlanta officer-involved shooting, killing of man

5 Details emerge in Edgewood neighborhood shooting that killed two, injured five

6 Atlanta Mayor: ‘How do you get a haircut and stay a safe distance from someone cutting your bangs?’

7 12 people shot, two dead during July 4th street party on Auburn Avenue

8 Mayor, police chief denounce ‘anarchists’ and ‘terrorists’ who destroyed city; curfew begins at 9 p.m.

9 Atlanta Mayor: State is going in the “opposite direction” on social distancing to combat COVID-19

10 Report: Struggling ‘Shops’ to be renamed Buckhead Village, diversify tenant mix