Holiday Fun: Movies, lights, and plenty of streaming shows

Sleigh-in Movies

Livable Buckhead and Buckhead Village are hosting a series of drive-in movies Dec. 12-13 at 309 Buckhead Ave. Grab a meal from neighboring restaurants Fado, Taverna or Biltong Bar, then take in a screening of one (or more) of these holiday classics: Elf, Die Hard (edited), Home Alone, An American Tail, A Christmas Story or Love Actually. Spots are limited, so advance ticket purchases are encouraged. Tickets range from $20-$30 for a single showing, or $30-$40 for a double feature. For additional details and to purchase tickets visit livablebuckhead.org/holiday.

Christmas Trees in Loudermilk Park

If you’re in Buckhead for the Sleigh-in Movie or just doing some shopping, be sure to drop by Loudermilk park Dec. 12-13 to see more than 30 uniquely decorated Christmas trees will be on display. After their time on display in Buckhead, the trees will be donated to Atlanta Fire Department stations throughout the city.

Avondale Estates Christmas Tour of Lights

The pandemic scrapped the annual home tour, but the city will host this alternate event on Dec. 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Homes and the business district will be lit up and decorated for the season. There will also be a “Virtual Holiday Market,” sponsored by Constellation Energy, with many long-time vendors, open at avondaletourofhomes.com through Dec. 18. Purchase tickets at Finders Keepers Consignments or Garage Door Studio for $20 per car or online at BigTickets.com for $25 per car.

ASO Virtual Holiday Concerts

Today, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s is offering virtual holiday concerts for pay-per-view access at $20 per concert. On Dec. 17, Associate Conductor Jerry Hou will lead “Joy to the World: A Holiday Spectacular,” featuring the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Brass Ensemble performing traditional holiday anthems and fun-filled carols for all ages. On Dec. 21, Hou will conduct “Warm Wishes: A Holiday Celebration with the ASO,” featuring vocalists Talise Trevigne and Russell Thomas. Visit aso.org/holidays .

A Very Terry Christmas

The Alliance’s delightful holiday special is available to view now on the Alliance’s new streaming platform, Alliance Theatre Anywhere. Broadway performer Terry Burrell (Ethel; Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous) stars in this holiday celebration of all the things that give us joy – even in the most chaotic of times. Terry will take viewers on a tour of her favorite Atlanta destinations while sharing her personal stories and holiday songs in this pre-recorded streaming production.

Georgia Aquarium’s Sounds of the SEASon

Set for Dec. 17 from 7[10 p.m., this event is for age 21+ guests. Enjoy a one-of-a-kind socially distanced evening, explore the main galleries, and jingle and jam to the music of two hometown bands. Tickets and details at this link.

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus Holiday Show

The chorus extends its virtual performances of its hit holiday concert with encore presentations on Dec. 20, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The concert will be live-streamed at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20; and enjoy a Christmas treat with encore presentations at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 25. To purchase a ticket to this live-streamed event, visit https://www.voicesofnote.org.

Mighty Mo Streaming Holiday Concert

After a year and a half long successful rehabilitation project, the Fox Theatre is thrilled to announce the return of Mighty Mo, the theater’s original, beloved Möller Organ installed originally in 1929. To celebrate, a special Mighty Mo holiday concert will be streamed on Christmas Day via YouTube. There will be classic Christmas tunes and featured vocalists Daniel Mata and Ken Double. Tune in to the Fox Theatre Website at 10 a.m. EST on Christmas Day for the premiere and stream any time after.