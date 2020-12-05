Georgia sets new COVID-19 milestone as state records 5,023 cases in one day

Georgia has hit another grim milestone on Dec. 4 as the state Department of Public Health reported the largest single-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

The department reported 5,023 new cases on Friday, surpassing the previous single day record of 4,782 on July 24.

Confirmed cases in Georgia now stand at 438,300 with 8,922 deaths attributed to the virus. There were 43 additional deaths reported on Friday and 212 hospitalizations.

In Fulton County, 3,612 new cases have been reported in the last two weeks, while 2,563 were recorded in DeKalb.

The City of Atlanta sent out an alert to residents late Friday that read Mask up ATL.” The alert said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing in Atlanta and urged residents to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose, stay six feet apart, wash hands often, and stay at home when possible.

Health officials warned a surge of new cases was likely after the Thanksgiving holiday and the White House Coronavirus Task Force placed the state in the “red zone” in late November stating the Georgia was on the verge of a “full resurgence” of the virus.

Gov. Brian Kemp declined to impose any new safety precautions or restrictions. At a stop on Friday at the CDC on his way to campaign rally, outgoing Vice President Mike Pence said federal approval for the deployment of two vaccines was just a “week and a half away.”