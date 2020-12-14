Early voting begins for U.S. Senate and Public Service Commission runoff

Early voting began today, Dec. 14, in runoff elections for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats and a state Public Service Commission seat.

Races and candidates on the Jan. 5 ballot include: Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock for a U.S. Senate seat; Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican incumbent David Perdue for a U.S. Senate seat; and Democrat Daniel Blackman and Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald for the District 4 Public Service Commission seat, where the commissioner represents north Georgia but is elected by voters statewide.

Voters can check their registration status, polling places and other information on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

Early voting dates, times and locations vary by county. For voting sites in DeKalb, see the county website. For a full list of Fulton sites, see the county website.