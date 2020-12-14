Business Briefs: Bowlero, SweatHouz, Pinker Times, Onward Reserve, and more

Bowlero has opened in Atlantic Station, its 13th location in Georgia. The bowling alley offers signature blacklight bowling, an interactive arcade and upscale sports bar with extensive food and beverage offerings at the 36,000 square-foot venue. New protocols and health standards include a limit of 4-6 guests per lane, no sharing of bowling balls between guests and self-ordering of food and beverage. More information can be found at bowlero.com.

The Buckhead location of SweatHouz has opened. The infrared sauna studio delivers wellness to the mind and body at its spa-like facilities. Members enjoy a one-hour getaway in a private suite for a 45-minute sweat and 15-minute refreshing shower designed to rehydrate and tone skin. SweatHouz relieves COVID-19 concerns with Touchless check-in and deeply sanitized suites. Other SweatHouz locations include Vinings and Sandy Springs. Find out more at SweatHouz.com.

The Danish men’s clothing brand LINDBERGH will open its newest location at Atlantic Station in 2021. The menswear store will fill a 6,000-square-foot space and offer formal and casual apparel. Visit lindberghshop.com to find out more.

Onward Reserve, a specialty men’s apparel and lifestyle brand with 12 locations across the southeast, has named Emmie Henderson Howard, founder of Southern Proper, as its new President to work alongside the company Founder and CEO, T.J. Callaway. Howard is credited with being an industry trailblazer by launching a first of its kind clothing brand. “For years I’ve worked closely with T.J. and his incredibly talented team, and it is a true honor to step in and serve as a brand advocate and support system for the Onward organization,” Howard said. Onward Reserve has three locations in Atlanta. For details and to shop, visit onwardreserve.com.

Leading dog daycare provider Dogtopia is expanding into Decatur. This is its third Atlanta-area location; the others are in Roswell and West Midtown. Visit dogtopia.com for more information.

The Southeast regional headquarters of Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) is moving from Tower Place after 10 years and relocating to the City Club of Buckhead’s former space at Atlanta Financial Center (AFC Buckhead) on Peachtree Road in Atlanta. The real estate company will occupy AFC Buckhead’s top two floors, totaling approximately 17,000 square feet, when the move is complete in March 2021. Learn more at transwestern.com.

Floral design studio and art exhibition Pinker Times has expanded from its original pop-up location to a larger space at Buckhead Village. The newly expanded pop-up will be open through March 2021. Founded by artist Skye Lin, the studio offers unique florals that include amaranthus, dahlias, peonies and more. Pinker Times also has a choose-your-own flower bar and bespoke floral arranging workshops. For more information, visit pinkertimes.com.

Amy Selig has opened the third Stellar Bodies at The Works, an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development in Upper Westside. Adding to locations in Buckhead and Midtown, the new Stellar Bodies features 2,200 square feet of space. As featured in Goop, Stellar Bodies’ workout combines cardio and strength training to burn calories, build core muscles and improve posture. Visit stellarbodiesatl.com for details.

Cushman & Wakefield has been retained to oversee the leasing of two medical office buildings on behalf of Caddis Healthcare Real Estate. George Olmstead and Brandon Wallace of Cushman & Wakefield will lease the buildings. Olmstead will lease a 76,382-square-foot building located in Buckhead. It recently underwent a major renovation including enhanced common areas, new HVAC equipment, a new roof and a new covered parking garage which is due to deliver by the summer of 2021. The property’s new landscaped plaza will be shared with Caddis’ neighboring upscale 213-unit senior living facility, Heartis Buckhead, currently under construction and slated for completion in 2022. Wallace will lease the second location, a new 21,263-square-foot building in Marietta near Wellstar Kennestone Hospital that was delivered in 2019. To learn more, visit cushmanwakefield.com.

Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers, LLP has been recognized through its inclusion on the 2021 U.S. News – Best Lawyers’ “Best Law Firms” list, which recognizes quality and breadth of service provided, based on reviews from both clients and peers. Visit swiftcurrie.com for details.

Resident Home has joined the diverse lineup at The Interlock, the $450 million mixed-use development in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood. The 1,590-square-foot store will include curated products from brands like Nectar, DreamCloud, Awara and Bundle and offer an array of home furnishing products, such as bedding, mattresses, furniture, area rugs, home décor and other accessories. The Interlock is slated to open in spring 2021.For more information, visit residenthome.com.

In October, Georgia Tech announced a partnership with Facebook that will make Artificial Intelligence (AI) education more accessible and increase ways into the field for diverse candidates. As part of the pilot program, Facebook is co-teaching and funding a deep learning course at Georgia Tech this semester. The social media company intends to scale this program to thousands of underrepresented students by building a consortium with 5-6 other universities, including minority serving institutions. “The Facebook lectures provide students with real-world examples and techniques that are needed to deploy and scale algorithms. This is something that students always ask me for, and being able to provide them this information from a large, well-known company that uses these algorithms to process billions of pieces of data per day is invaluable to our students’ education and growth,” said Zsolt Kira, associate director of the Machine Learning Center at Georgia Tech.