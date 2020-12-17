Blue Heron Nature Preserve seeks teens for Youth Conservation Leaders Program

Blue Heron Nature Preserve seeks teens ages 13-17 for its Youth Conservation Leaders Program. Through this twelve-week program, young people, who wish to learn more about the art and science of nature, can develop the leadership skills necessary to become future environmental stewards. This program is limited to twelve students.

Visitors come from Atlanta and beyond enjoy stunning woodlands, wetlands, riparian areas, and woodlands at the 30-acre Preserve. Starting in January 2021, students in the program can explore these sites with guidance from a trained educator, enjoy individual and group conservations projects, and be inspired by expert guests.

COVID-19 precautions for the Youth Conservation Leaders Program include outdoor classes, social-distancing, mask-wearing, and increased sanitization. Organizers are committed to the safety of students through their #SpreadYourWings campaign and to cultivating a lifelong love for the beauty and wonder of the outdoors. Register here for the Youth Conservation Leaders Program.