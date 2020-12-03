Black entrepreneurs featured at The Village at PCM marketplace

The Village at PCM, a marketplace offering goods from around 25 Black local entrepreneurs, is now open at Ponce City Market.

Founded by Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon – the social entrepreneur, curator, speaker, educator and creator of The Village Market – the shop offers a variety of products, including apparel, home goods, body products and more.

The Village Market is an online shopping hub and networking site for Black-owned businesses that has also become well-known for its regular marketplace events and weekend pop-ups at malls.

The Village Market now reaches small businesses in 21 states and four countries, with an official partnership with The Bahamas. To date, The Village has showcased and trained hundreds of vetted Black-owned businesses who specialize in conscious apparel/merchandise, all-natural products and foods. Businesses have grown from six-foot vendor tables to now brick and mortar locations.

“Our mission is front and center,” says Hallmon. “The Village at PCM is all about positioning Black businesses for growth and strengthening the local community of small businesses, especially during these times. To date, we’ve been able to circulate $4.5 million in the community through The Village Market.”

Located on the Second Floor of the Central Food Hall next to Root Baking Co., the store at the community hub features a modern, minimalist look and showcases individual brand identities. Makers include Hairbrella, J. Dow Fitness, Abeille Creations, Just Add Honey Tea Company, The Muted Home, World of Unoia, Savoir Faire, Miso Living and more.