Atlanta INtown has a new owner

Atlanta INtown and its parent company, Springs Publishing, have a new owner.

Keith Pepper, an Atlanta native who grew up in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, purchased the company this month from founder Steve Levene. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Hyperlocal continues to be a bright spot in the changing media landscape and I couldn’t be happier about the opportunity to build on the foundation that Steve and the team have built,” said Pepper.

