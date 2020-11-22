Trump asks for recount in Georgia; attorney alleges Gov. Kemp is part of voter fraud conspiracy

The Trump Campaign has petitioned for a recount in Georgia while the president’s legal team alleges that Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are part of an international voter fraud conspiracy.

Georgia law allows for a recount since President-elect Joe Biden’s margin of victory was less than .5 percent. The effort, just like last weekend’s audit where ballots were recounted by hand, will be paid for by Georgia taxpayers.

Meanwhile, Trump attorney Sidney Powell made wild, unsubstantiated accusations on Saturday that Kemp, Raffensperger and their families were bribed by Dominion, the company that sold Georgia its voting machines, to rig the vote in favor of Biden.

Powell spun a conspiracy theory in an interview with Newsmax that Dominion’s voting software was created in Venezuela at the direction of former president Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, using technology provided by the CIA. Powell and other members of the Trump legal team have also alleged China is somehow involved in rigging the election and that U.S. votes were being stored on servers in Germany.

Powell has provided no evidence to backup her sensational claims, but she promised to “blow up” the Sate of Georgia with the “Biblical” lawsuit she would be filing on behalf of the Trump campaign. It should be noted that lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign to overturn the election results in states that he lost have been dismissed by the courts.

Trump has continued to use his Twitter account to attack Kemp, a longtime Republican ally of the president, and the validity of Georgia’s election.

Biden won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes with a more than 12,000 vote lead. Raffensperger certified the vote on Friday.