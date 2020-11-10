Thanksgiving Guide: Restaurants open for dine-in and takeout on Turkey Day

The coronavirus pandemic has upended travel and dining plans for Thanksgiving, but a number of Intown restaurants will be serving socially distanced meals or have a turkey day feast available for takeout.

The Colonnade: Long a favorite Turkey Day dinner spot, this year the Cheshire Bridge Road restaurant will be closed, but will be offering Thanksgiving favorites for carry out on Nov. 25. Visit their Facebook page for more.

The Highlander: The Midtown bar and grill will be serving up its annual $19.95 Thanksgiving dinner on its socially distanced patio and dining room. Find out more at this link.

Fox Bros BBQ: Smoked turkey and ham with all the fixins is on the menu for takeout at the popular DeKalb Ave. restaurant. Orders must be made by Nov. 20 at foxbrosbbq.com.

Murphy’s: The Virginia-Highland restaurant will offer its annual Thanksgiving To-Go turkey meal for takeout or delivery. Orders can be placed at murphysatlanta.com under the Take Out tab.

South City Kitchen Midtown: A prix-fix Thanksgiving menu will be offered for dine-in at the Midtown spot but grab a table quick for timed seating at southcitykitchen.com.

Hard Rock Café: The Downtown tourist favorite is cooking up a Thanksgiving feast for pre-purchase at exploretock.com/hardrockcafeatlanta.

The Sun Dial: Zoom to the top of the Westin Peachtree in Downtown for a special Thanksgiving dinner with a view. Reservations are required at sundialresaturant.com.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room: The iconic Southern restaurant will be taking orders for its holiday meals at marymacs.com/holidays.

Ted’s Montana Grill: Locations in Downtown, Westside Village, and Midtown will be open for dine-in and takeout. Find out more at tedsmontanagrill.com.

Nick’s Westside: The new Westside spot will be offering Thanksgiving meals to go for large and small gatherings. Visit nickswestsideatl.com.

TWO urban licks: TWO is offering both a la carte and bundle menus, feeding four to six people. Visit twourbanlicks.com for more information.

STK: The Midtown steakhouse will be serving up Thanksgiving in its dining room and for takeout and delivery. Visit stksteakhouse.com for details.

Le Bilboquet: The Buckhead Village restaurant will offer a special menu for dine-in or takeout. Visit lebilboquetatlanta.com.

Hampton + Hudson: The Inman Park eatery will open at 6 p.m. and serve up a limited menu of favorites and a Thanksgiving special. Find out more at hamptonandhudson.com.

Delbar: Give your Thanksgiving a taste of the Middle East as the Inman Park restaurant is now taking pre-orders for holiday meals. Visit delbaratl.com.

Petite Violette: The French restaurant is offering pre-ordered Thanksgiving meals to go, in addition to the special Thanksgiving Day menu served on the holiday. Visit petitevioletterestaurant.com/events.

Best End Brewing: The Westside brewery is offering Thanksgiving To-Go meal packages. www.bestendbrewing.com.

Revival: The Decatur spot will have a traditional southern Turkey Day meal to go menu. Find out more at revivaldecatur.com.

Gunshow: The Glenwood Park restaurant is offering dinner for two to go for Thanksgiving. Visit gunshowatl.com.