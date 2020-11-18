Sales center opens for new Summerhill By Hedgewood community

Compass Development Marketing Group has opened the sales center for Summerhill By

Hedgewood.

Situated in the heart of the historic Summerhill neighborhood surrounding Georgia State University’s Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, these custom homes offer various architectural styles, steps away from restaurants, a brewery, shops, parks and the expanding Georgia State campus.

Summerhill by Hedgewood features 100 custom two-, three- and four-bedroom homes priced from just under $400,000 to over $600,000. Along with a neighborhood pool, sundeck, and cabana, each home comes with an on-site professional gardener to maintain the yard.

Hedgewood Homes Principals Pam Sessions and Don Donnelly – responsible for the residential components of Glenwood Park and Serenbe, among others – are leading the team for the Summerhill development.

“Each home is designed as an original work of art, with a sophisticated charm that has

become the hallmark of a Hedgewood Home,” said Pauline Miller, managing director of

Compass Development Marketing Group. “It’s an honor to introduce this new

community to one of Atlanta’s most beloved neighborhoods.”