Real Estate Briefs: Kingsboro tops out, top architects named, affordable housing, and more

The 2020 Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes, which would have celebrated its 40th anniversary, has been canceled due to the pandemic. However, a holiday celebration involving artists and musicians is still planned for the community on Dec. 12. More details to come at candlelighttourofhomes.com.

The $116 million expansion of senior living community Lenbrook is nearing completion as residents took turns signing and leaving messages on a steel beam used in topping out the new construction on Kingsboro at Lenbrook. Less than 20 units were still available at the Buckhead development. Visit lenbrook-atlanta.org for more details.

The 2020 Southeast Designers and Architect of the Year Awards were recently handed out during the Discover ADAC event. The winners included Summerour Architects of Atlanta; Blackberry Farm Design from Walland, TN; and Melanie Turner Interiors from Atlanta.

Two grants from Bank of America are providing support to Mercy Housing Southeast’s efforts to provide innovative affordable housing, as well as housing security for residents impacted by COVID-19. A grant in the amount of $50,000 provided the initial funding to assist residents who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. An additional $52,000, which is part of a larger $300,000 grant to Mercy Housing, Inc. will support Mercy Housing Southeast’s operations in greater Atlanta.