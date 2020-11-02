Raise a Glass: New restaurants, bars, and breweries open around Intown

If you’re looking for somewhere new to nosh or imbibe this November and beyond, an array of new restaurants, bars, and breweries have opened their doors – or soon will – around Intown.

With the pandemic upending Thanksgiving plans for many, these eateries might be a solution for the holiday or just a change of pace from your usual takeout spots on speed dial.

Three Taverns Imaginarium

Delayed by the pandemic, this extension of Decatur’s Three Taverns Brewery is now open at Atlanta Dairies on Memorial Drive. Owner Brian Purcell describes the new space as equal parts laboratory, brewery, and tasting room. During the pandemic, Purcell the “to-go window and the Dairies’ communal yard with seating and fire pits will be key to our plans for offering a safe and comfortable environment to drink our beers.” The space has two levels, each with indoor and outdoor seating, and there will be limits to the number of guests for social distancing. The Imaginarium has a 10BBL pilot brew system where brewers will invent and concoct beers with exotic and unique flavor profiles – while also serving up fan favorites. It plans to have six to eight of its core beers on tap, followed by a rotating list of 16 to 18 experimental beers exploring many different styles, ingredients and brewing techniques. The Imaginarium also plans to complement its beer offerings with small food plates from rotating kiosks or pop-up stations. For more information, visit threetavernsbrewery.com.

Slutty Vegan

The plant-based burger joint has opened its third location at 476 Eddgewood Ave. and is serving up Impossible piled-high with veggies, vegan bacon and cheese served up with fries. The shop is open from 4 to midnight Tuesday-Thursday and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays. Visit sluttyveganatl.com for more details.

Fetch Park

The popular Old Fourth Ward off-leash dog park bar will open a second location at Buckhead Village in early 2021. Fetch will feature greenspace covered in durable, mud-free field turf, cooling stations and a bath area, shaded seating, Wifi throughout and multiple television viewing stations. A vintage Airstream will be serving up a selection of beer, wine and spirits, as well as a complete coffee bar filled with exclusive blends. Founder Stephen Ochs is also planning a third location for Alpharetta. For more information, visit fetchpark.com.

Ted’s Montana Grill

If you’re craving a bison burger, Ted’s has opened a new location at Westside Village 2250 Marietta Blvd. on the Upper Westside. This location will have large patio and rooftop bar. Along with the bison and beef, there’s also fresh seafood and seasonal salads on the menu. Visit tedsmontannagrill.com.

Eleven TLC

Organic teas, lattes, and caffeine (that’s the TLC of the name), along with vegan soft serve ice cream are on the menu at this new Ponce City Market spot opening by year’s end. The shop will use ethically sourced, organic ingredients and consults experts in a variety of fields (mixologists, functional medicine practitioners, doctors) to concoct recipes that provide health benefits. For more, visit eleventlc.com.

Fishmonger

Nhan Le and Skip Englebrecht, owners of 8 Arm and Octopus Bar, will open their new seafood concept at Plaza on Ponce (home to the iconic Plaza Theatre) in Poncey-Highland in spring 2021. Fishmonger will offer fresh regional seafood for retail and wholesale as well as a small daily to-go lunch menu in a boutique style environment. The menu will include house-made white fish salads, house-made bottarga, regional oysters, soups, and sandwiches.

The Chastain

The former Horseradish Grill space at 4320 Powers Ferry Road has been transformed into The Chastain by Chef Christopher Grossman, formerly of Atlas at The St. Regis, with a menu of refined American comfort food. Located inside a former roadside country store on the edge of Chastain Park, the restaurant has 2,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining space. For more, visit thechastainatl.com.

Brown Bag Seafood Co.

The latest eatery at Colony Square in Midtown is offering counter-service for take-out, pick-up, delivery and limited in-store seating, in addition to casual picnic tables on the open-air patio. Founded by Donna Lee, the menu will feature a daily catch special, grilled salmon, crispy cod, curry fish cakes, and more. Visit brownbagseasfood.com for more information.

Cheba Hut

This cannabis-inspired shop at 800 Marietta St. on the Westside offers a menu anchored in toasted sandwiches like the White Widow, piled high with grilled chicken breast, smothered in ranch dressing, and topped with mushrooms, bacon and provolone cheese. There’s also a selection of munchies including sweet treats, salads, vegetarian options, and signature cocktails. See the full menu at chebahut.com.

Nick’s Westside

Chef Nick Leahy has closed AIX and Tin Tin in West Midtown to create this new concept offering a menu of seasonally inspired, locally-sourced dishes. Leahy is working with local farmers, producers, distillers, brewers, and roasters to prepare small plates, bowls and southern favorites. The restaurant is located at 956 Brady Ave. NW, Suite. 100. Visit nickswestsideatl.com.

Storico Vino

Slated to open any day now, the owners of Storico Fresco and Forza Storico – Michael Patrick, Pietro Gianni, and Stephen Peterson – newest concept is Storico Vino at Buckhead Village, 3059 Peachtree Road. Designed as a “true Italian wine bar,” the spot features traditional Italian fare and beverages. Visit storico.com for more details.

Elsewhere Brewing

Located at the Beacon in Grant Park, the new brewery and taproom from Sam and Sara Kazmer is inspired by Belgian cafes, Bavarian beer gardens, and English pubs that visited while traveling in Europe. There are 11 beers on tap, while the food menu includes pasta, sandwiches, meats from the grill, shrimp platters and desserts. Find our more at elsewherebrewing.com.