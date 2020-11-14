Photos: Election officials say Fulton and DeKalb ballot recount ahead of schedule

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Fulton County recount is ongoing at the Georgia World Congress Center. (Photos by Asep Mawardi)

Fulton and DeKalb election officials said that the recount of more than 900,000 ballots may wrap up ahead of schedule.

The recount was ordered by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after coming under increased pressure by Republicans in an apparent attempt to appease President Donald Trump’s anger that he lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden. As of Saturday evening, Nov. 14, all the major news networks had called the state for Biden, who maintains a 14,000 vote lead against Trump.

Biden is the first Democratic president to win Georgia since Bill Clinton back in 1992.

Fulton’s recount is taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Downtown, and the county’s election director, Richard Barron, said late Saturday that all 148,000-plus absentee ballots have been counted. He said the recount could be finished by Sunday night – three days earlier than the deadline set by Raffensperger.

In DeKalb County, poll workers are recounting 373,000 ballots and could be done by Monday evening, according to election officials.

Meanwhile, several hundred Trump supporters gathered at the State Capitol on Saturday afternoon as part of a nationwide “Stop the Steal” rally. Trump’s supporters continue to echo the president’s unfounded claims that Biden stole the election and there has been mass voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere.