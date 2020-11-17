News Briefs: Raffensperger vs. Graham; police hunt for sexual assault suspect; Progressive Atlanta Council

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made international headlines on Nov. 16 alleging that South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested throwing out valid ballots in an apparent attempt to swing the state in President Donald Trump’s favor. Raffensperger also took aim at defeated U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins, who is heading up Trump’s recount team, calling him a “liar” and “charlatan.” Raffensperger, a Republican and Trump supporter, has come under heavy criticism from his fellow party members, with some suggesting he resign after President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Police are seeking a suspect in a Nov. 6 sexual assault near Buckhead’s Lenox MARTA Station. The female victim was sexually assaulted around 7 p.m. while walking from the Lenox Square mall on Peachtree Road to the MARTA station at 955 East Paces Ferry Road, according to Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Officer Steve Avery. The suspect approached the victim just outside the MARTA station, Avery said. The suspect is described as a Black man, mid-30s, around 5-feet-9-inches tall, slim to medium build, with short hair. He was wearing a black jacket and light-colored blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack.Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering Lenox Square, which can be seen below. Anyone with information about the case can call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-8477 or stopcrimeatl.com. Crime Stoppers offers a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced the formation of the Progressive Atlanta Advisory Council, which will consist of community leaders who will make recommendations for achieving the administration’s goal of creating a more equitable city, to increase access to opportunity for all residents. Those interested inserving on the council should submit an application by Nov. 30.