News Briefs: Georgia back in COVID red zone; teen charged with murder; MARTA CEO gets contract extension

The White House Coronavirus Task Force placed Georgia back in the red zone this week as cases increase. This is the first time Georgia has been back in the red zone – the most severe category for the virus spread – since mid-September. The task force report said the state’s infection rate is more than 101 cases per 100,000 people. The report also warned of asymptomatic spread, particularly in social gatherings, as more indoor events are held and families plan for holiday gatherings.

Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the murder of Lawrence Denny, 73, who was shot to death during a carjacking in the Goodwill parking lot at 1180 Collier Road on Oct. 20. Investigators were able to identify Antonio Sanders, 17, as a suspect in this case and secured arrest warrants charging the teen with murder and hijacking a motor vehicle. Sanders was served with the warrants at the Fulton County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

MARTA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously Nov. 12 to extend the contract of General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker for three years, through 2026. “I am grateful to the Board for their continued support and faith in my ability,” Parker said. “We have accomplished a lot together in two years and I am excited to improve upon that record with our expansion plans and our renewed focus on the customer experience, as well as navigating the post-pandemic world of public transit.”