News Briefs: COVID-19 cases surpass 400k, Buckhead Security Plan; organizations get recovery funding

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that the state has now surpassed 400,000 COVID-19 cases. As of Nov. 31, there are 402,435 confirmed cases in the state and 8,624 people have died from the virus. See the full report at this link.

In the wake of the sixth shooting at Lenox Square this year, the Buckhead Coalition said it is moving forward with the Buckhead Security Plan, which will include “near-term and longer-term actions to increase the safety and security of people who live in, work in and visit” the district for shopping and entertainment. While still under development, certain elements of the plan are already being executed, such as increasing the supplementary patrol funded by the Buckhead CID. The complete plan will be unveiled in the coming weeks, according to a statement form the Coalition. On Nov. 20, a man was shot in the buttocks after an argument inside the newly opened Apple Store.

The Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, a joint effort from Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and United Way of Greater Atlanta, has announced that grants totaling $6.511 million and will be distributed to 214 organizations in response to the region’s needs as a result of COVID-19. During this round of grants, BIPOC-led (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) organizations were prioritized and received over 50% of funding. A grand total of nearly $25 million from the Fund has been mobilized to benefit 455 nonprofits thus far. A full listing of the grants is are available on both the Community Foundation’s website and United Way’s website.