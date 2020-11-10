News Briefs: Commercial harassment; murder suspect arrested; Chamber meeting; AFRF Breakfast

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation last week that prohibits commercial harassment by investors seeking to intimidate and pressure homeowners into selling their properties for prices far below fair market value. The legislation notes that while Atlanta has seen increases in home values, legacy residents are missing out on those profits by selling their homes at artificially low amounts. Fulton County property records indicate that such predatory tactics are especially prevalent in predominantly Black communities such as Pittsburgh, Venetian Hills, Grove Park, and Sylvan Hills where more than one in four occupied homes were sold at less than half the estimated fair market value.

U.S. Marshalls have apprehended Ricky James Lafargue, 20, in New York for the March 8 murder of Thuan Nguyen in the parking lot of Lenox Square. Lafargue is being held in New York, awaiting extradition to Atlanta. The investigation into this homicide remains open and investigators are still seeking three additional suspects believed to be connected to this case.

The 161st Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC) Annual Meeting will be held virtually on Nov. 19 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. MAC leadership will formally pass the torch to Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian as its 2021 Chair, as well as announce the 2022 Chair-Elect and preview upcoming initiatives for 2021 and beyond. For more information, visit metroatlantachamber.com/annual-meeting.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation (AFRF) Breakfast With Our Bravest will be held virtually on Nov. 12 starting at 7 a.m. With the exception of volunteers safely dropping off breakfast provided by Chick-fil-A to all 36 fire rescue stations, the community can participate this year via Zoom with a donation. Guests will be greeted virtually by Chief Randall B. Slaughter, who also will be highlighted in a day-in-the-life video to be shown for the first time during the virtual event. The breakfast will be broadcast live from Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 1, 71 Elliott St SW. More than 100 citizens, patrons, sponsors and civic leaders are expected to join. This event is the single largest fundraiser of the year for the Foundation and accounts for half of their general fund budget. To register, donate and participate virtually, visit this link.