News Briefs: Arrest made in Buckhead assault; vote recount continues; teens brawl at Atlantic Station

The Atlanta Police Department has made an arrest in a sexual assault that occurred on Nov. 6 near Lenox Square in Buckhead. Dwayne Bailey, 34, is charged with rape, aggravated assault, and kidnapping in the incident. The female victim was forced to leave the mall with the armed suspect, then taken to a location and sexually assaulted. On Nov. 27, a MARTA police officer recognized the suspect inside a station and units detained the suspect until APD officers arrived.

The recount of the Nov. 3 presidential election ballots continues on Monday, with both Fulton and DeKalb expected to wrap up Monday or Tuesday. President-elect Joe Biden still leads President Donald Trump by more than 12,000 votes in the state. Trump is expected to visit metro Atlanta this week to campaign for U.S. Senate candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler despite his unsubstantiated claims that massive voter fraud occurred in the state. In a Sunday morning interview on Fox News, Trump lashed out at Gov. Brian Kemp, who he apparently blames for the alleged voter fraud, stating: “The governor has done absolutely nothing. I’m ashamed that I endorsed him.”

Atlanta Police are still investigating a brawl at Atlantic Station involving more than 300 teenagers that was widely shared on social media. The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 and one teen was arrested. Social media video showed a large group of teens fighting on 17th street with one child being knocked to the ground and kicked by a group of others. Police suggested that the teens had gathered to fight as part of an “ongoing dispute,” but did not elaborate. Video of the incident was posted by @atlscoop on Instagram.