Making Merry & Bright: Intown’s arts & culture scene offering socially distanced fun for the holidays

Atlanta’s arts and culture scene continues to adapt to the ongoing pandemic, and the December calendar is buzzing with both live and virtual events.

The Nutcracker 2020 Experience

The Atlanta Ballet will host a drive-in movie version of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 2-6 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. Patrons will be able to watch a new filmed version of the classic ballet from the comfort and safety of their cars. There will also be on-demand home access to previous filmed versions of “The Nutcracker.” For tickets and details, visit atlantaballet.com.

Stan the Lovesick Snowman

The Center for Puppetry Arts will host this socially distanced holiday show (only 50 seats per performance) about a snowman who falls in love with a wood-burning stove through Jan. 3. There will also be puppet making workshops and a special exhibition, “Very Merry Puppetry: Puppets of Holidays Past, Present and Future.” For tickets and information, visit puppet.org.

Tacky Sweater Sips Under The Sea

The Georgia Aquarium in Downtown will host a 21+ holiday party on Dec. 4 from 8 to 11 p.m. and guests are encouraged to wear their tackiest holiday sweater and matching face mask combo. The socially distanced even will feature cocktails, food options, and live DJ. For more information, visit georgiaaquarium.org.

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert

The annual concert will be streamed online Dec. 4-6 and celebrates the chorus’ 25th year performing at the Cathedral of St. Philip. The concert will feature pop and holiday classics. For ticket and streaming information, visit voicesofnote.org.

Alfred Uhry Lecture

The Breman Museum, Southern Jewish Historical Society, and The Temple will host celebrated playwright Alfred Uhry (“Driving Miss Daisy”), who will give the Janice Rothschild Blumberg Keynote Lecture on Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. Uhry will discuss his own reflections on the intersection between race and religion through his award-winning plays based on Jewish life in Atlanta and the American South. For streaming information, visit thebreman.org.

Wagner and Beethoven at the ASO

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will feature an evening of German Romantic delights on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. via its Virtual State with opera-star-turned-conductor Nathalie Stutzman making her ASO debut. The evening will also feature new work by composer Missy Mazzoli. For more information, visit atlantasymphony.org.

Our Holidays Together – Apart

The Chorale Guild of Atlanta will hold its annual holiday concert via Zoom this year on Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit cgatl.org.

Atlanta NYElectric 2021 Countdown

The annual New Year’s Eve shindig at the Westin Peachtree Plaza is still on but following CDC guidelines and social distancing. The party kicks off at 9 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m. featuring open bars, DJs, and more. For ticket information, visit vipnightlife.com.

Skate the Station

Head to Atlantic Station through Jan. 18 and take some laps around the 10,000 square foot ice rink decked out for the holidays. General admission is $15. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there is reduced capacity and timed ticketing, so visit atlanticstation.com to make reservations.

Holidays at Fernbank

The Fernbank Museum is hosting a Winter Wonderland exhibit through Jan. 8 with decorated trees and cultural displays, Sock Skating Rink, giant snow globes are more. Details can be found at fernbankmuseum.org.

Scent Discovery

Head to The World of Coca-Cola in Downtown for the museum’s latest interactive exhibition, Scent Discovery, where small groups will be led by the nose to discover the aromas that make up Coke’s products – present and future. For tickets, visit worldofcoca-cola.com.

PRISM: Winter Lights

The Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) and Dashboard will present of PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park, a 2-month exhibition displaying light-based, water-inspired works by artists from around the country. The second year of PRISM will explore the theme of water and feature three light-based landmark sculptures installed on the park’s main lawn. The free display is in the park Dec. 5 through Jan. 31. Visit .atlantadowntown.com/woodruff-park.

Drive-In Menorah Lighting

Ponce City Market and Chabad Intown will host a traditional menorah lighting ceremony and screening of a short Chanukah Film on Dec. 13. This year’s celebration will take place in the parking lot by West Elm (alongside Glen Iris Drive and Ponce de Leon Ave), and guests are invited to park their cars and enjoy a BYO car picnic starting at 4:30 p.m. The brief film will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Menorah Lighting Ceremony and a feature presentation at 6 p.m. Visit ponceitymarket.com for more information.