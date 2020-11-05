LIVE UPDATES: Fulton County continues counting ballots as presidential election hangs in the balance

1:15 p.m., Nov. 5

The absentee ballot count is complete in Fulton County, according to elections director Richard Barron. He said a little more 145,000 ballots were processed, 3,600 provisional ballots will be processed this afternoon, and the county is awaiting military overseas ballots. There are also 200 “cured” ballots – those that need errors corrected by voters – that need to be resolved.

12:15 p.m., Nov. 5

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign and the Georgia Republican Party alleging that Chatham County elections officials improperly counted absentee ballots received after the 7 p.m. deadline on Election Day.

11 a.m., Nov. 5

Fulton County continued to count absentee ballots overnight as the fate of the 2020 Presidential Election hangs in the balance.

10:30 a.m. Nov. 5

Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager Gabe Sterling said in a 10:30 a.m. press briefing that there is no evidence of voter suppression happening in Georgia as more than 60,000 absentee ballots remain to be counted statewide. Sterling also said there are absentee ballots from overseas military and provisional ballots that must be counted. With a close margin in the presidential election, those military and provisional ballots may come into play.

8:30 a.m., Nov. 5

A Fulton vote update is expected at 11 a.m. this morning, while Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. CNN is reporting that there are still 50,000 ballots to be counted statewide.

8:00 a.m., Nov. 5

President Donald Trump is leading in Georgia, but Joe Biden has considerably tightened the gap, with the candidates running nearly neck and neck. Fulton only had a few thousand ballots left to tabulate, while DeKalb County has finished its count having processed all 369,948 votes cast in the county for the presidential election.

Original post

The large number of absentee ballots in both Fulton and DeKalb counties due to the coronavirus pandemic are generally believed to favor Biden, according to prognosticators.

The Trump Administration has filed suit in Chatham County to stop the vote count alleging ballot mishandling, while the state’s Republican Chairman David Shafer said in a statement Wednesday night that they planned to sue in a dozen counties. Raffensperger said during a Wednesday morning press conference that “every legal vote in Georgia will count”

Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina were the other key states still counting ballots.

In Georgia, Doug Collins conceded the U.S. Senate sending Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock to a runoff in January. In the other closely watched Senate race, Republican David Perdue has a lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff, but Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel may split the vote and force a runoff as the vote count continues.

This story will be updated.