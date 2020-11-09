INtown wants your nominations for ’20 Who Made 2020 Bearable’

INtown wants to give a hat tip to the local people, businesses, and organizations that kept us sane during this crazy year. Who went above and beyond to help the community? What restaurant or business worked overtime to adapt to the new reality? What artist or musician kept you entertained? Which nonprofit or civic group came to Intown’s aid in a time of crisis? Leave a comment below or send an email to collin@atlantaintownpaper.com with your suggestions and you might see them featured in our December issue.
Collin Kelley

